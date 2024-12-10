Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 10,709 Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Up 3.3 %

MTUS stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.