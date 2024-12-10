Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 351 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,458,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,281.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.