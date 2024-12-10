Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 144,336 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 220,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NYSE DNA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

