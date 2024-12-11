10,989 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 167,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.