12,012 Shares in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,285,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,377,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Lazard Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.38. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.68%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.