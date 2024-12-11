1,217 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Woodward by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

