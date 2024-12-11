12,755 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,042,266.78. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

