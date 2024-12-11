13,463 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

