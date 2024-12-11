16,112 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 26,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.