1,649 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.94 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

