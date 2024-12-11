21,614 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRM opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.94. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.