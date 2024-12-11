39,845 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 851,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 19,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $160,309.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,120. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,433 shares of company stock worth $492,503. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.