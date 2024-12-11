50,602 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $92,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $981.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

