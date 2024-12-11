6,593 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 76.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

