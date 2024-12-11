7,915 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $342,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

