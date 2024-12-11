815 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WINA. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 95.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 9.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.21, for a total value of $1,552,184.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,076,770.35. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total value of $918,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,612,036.25. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,071. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $408.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.83. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.68.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

