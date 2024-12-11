A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.