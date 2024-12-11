AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 94.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.