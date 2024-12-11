Airbus (EPA:AIR) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €157.54 ($165.83) and last traded at €156.96 ($165.22). Approximately 1,091,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.16 ($163.33).
Airbus Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.59.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
