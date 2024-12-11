Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 240.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.67. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.