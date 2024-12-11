Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,260,000 after buying an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 584.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,088.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 695,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.