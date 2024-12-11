Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 113,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 21,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Almonty Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
