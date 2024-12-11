Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,923 shares of company stock valued at $34,244,676. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

