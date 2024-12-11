Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $5.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
NYSE AMPS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
