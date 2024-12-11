Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €80.10 ($84.32) and last traded at €79.40 ($83.58). 4,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.20 ($83.37).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

