Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €80.10 ($84.32) and last traded at €79.40 ($83.58). 4,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.20 ($83.37).
Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus FiRe
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.