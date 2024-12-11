Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

