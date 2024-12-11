Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.42.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $230.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

