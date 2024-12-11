Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $229.06 and last traded at $228.00. Approximately 8,267,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,296,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

