Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $19.09

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
BLMN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 1.95.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -872.65%.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
