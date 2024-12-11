Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $80.67

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.