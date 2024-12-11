Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $541.33

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $541.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.65. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $309.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $26,128,102. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

