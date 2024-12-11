Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $72.14

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 417,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.