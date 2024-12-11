Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,233,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $270.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Bank of America upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

