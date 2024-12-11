Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $165.68 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

