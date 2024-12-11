Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 69,961 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

