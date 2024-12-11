Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 272,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

