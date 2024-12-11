Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.