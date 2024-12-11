Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Country Club Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

