Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.