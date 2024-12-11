Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,428 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.