Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,589 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.