Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.
ARTL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
