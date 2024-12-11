Artivion’s (AORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

AORT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of AORT opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Artivion has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,090. This represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,377 shares of company stock valued at $682,356 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

