Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,241,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,605 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $22.19.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
