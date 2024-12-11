Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

