Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $19.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

