Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Buys 369 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.29 ($193.29).
Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 357 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($191.57).
Assura Trading Up 0.2 %
LON AGR opened at GBX 39.98 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,998.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.18 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Assura Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Assura
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura’s portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
