AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 386.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 266,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 211,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.