AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $199.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $176.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $197.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

