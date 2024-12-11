AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $216.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.37 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

